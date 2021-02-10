POLICE PROBE early-hours gunfire attacks only a mile apart in Birmingham.

West Midlands police are investigating two gun attacks that happened in Birmingham streets only a mile apart.

Police were called to the scene of gunshots being fired at both a parked car and a house on Tuesday, in Plowden Road, Stechford. Police received the call shortly before 4 am and rushed to the scene of the gunfire. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack, but property was damaged.

In a second shooting police were called to The Lea in Lea Hall, only a mile away from the first incident. Police believe that this shooting occurred between 3:30 am and 4:30 am on Tuesday morning. This time a house was shot at and a porch door was left with a bullet hole in it.

Again, fortunately at this shooting no one was injured and police carried out a fingertip search of the area using multiple officers. Police are investigating both of the incidents and are looking for connections between the two. With the shootings being only one mile apart and in the same timeframe this raises the possibility of them being linked.

A police spokesman told BirminghamLive that, “Inquiries are under way and anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101, and quote 20BE/37663T/21.

“We received another report of a gun shot being fired at a house door in The Lea, Lea Hall.

“It’s understood to have happened sometime between 3.30am and 4.30am this morning and again no-one was hurt.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us and quote 20BE/38055U/21.

“It’s unclear at this stage if there is a connection between the two firearm discharges.”

Anyone with any information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

