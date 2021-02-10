Police hunt for ‘militants’ after sleeping homeless man doused in petrol

Police hunt for ‘militants’ after sleeping homeless man was doused in petrol.

THE victim, a 50-year-old Algerian man, was sleeping in the doorway of a gymnasium in Sant Pau, Barcelona, when petrol was thrown over him by three men just before 8am this morning, Wednesday, February 10.

A security guard who saw what was happening managed to scare the attackers off, and told Barcelona Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, the suspects had shaved heads, military boots and some far-right emblems.

He told police they had “neo-Nazi aesthetics”.

Homeless people apparently visit the social centre with a gym every day to wash and collect food, including the victim.

The 50-year-old has filed a complaint with the police and told officers: “I was asleep here when they arrived and they poured gasoline over me. Look at the blanket, it is full of gasoline. The guard came out and said: stop, stop, stop!”

The Mossos d’Esquadra is investigating in an effort to trace the attackers, while scientific officers have taken samples for analysis.

They are also scouring CCTV in the area and are appealing for witnesses to help with their enquiries.

