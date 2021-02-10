Piers Morgan Lights Up the Houses of Parliament and Unveils the Piers Party.

-- Advertisement --



LAST WEEK, the Daily Star jokingly asked the question: “Would PM be a better PM than our current PM?” and last night (February 9) the newspaper took it one step further by beaming a picture of the controversial presenter onto the Houses of Parliament.

It appears that Piers Morgan has really run with it too and could well be on board with the idea, stating on Good Morning Britain that he has even come up with a 20-point manifesto that he hopes will lead him to power.

This morning (February 10), Piers upped the ante, unveiling a ‘skit’ on GMB showing an ‘advert’ for the Piers Party, maybe revealing that a potential run for Prime Minister isn’t too far out of the question.

The voiceover tells viewers: “Now follows a rather peculiar political party broadcast from the Piers Party.

“Warning: some viewers may think the world has gone nuts.

“In a world where political leaders are trying their best to be politically correct, PM does not do PC.”