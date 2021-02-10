NORTH KOREAN Hackers Reported To Have Stolen Around £220m to buy nuclear weapons



News network CNN claims to have been given a document by an anonymous diplomatic UN Security Council source, written by members of the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea, in which it details how hackers from North Korea allegedly stole £220m ($300m).

The document claims the money was used to fund the hermit state’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which if it is true, then it violates international law.

The UN panel had investigated the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea’s top intelligence agency in relation to “the targeting of virtual assets and virtual asset service providers, and attacks on defense companies”.

Apparently, the document also accuses Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s regime of carrying out “operations against financial institutions and virtual currency exchange houses” to purchase weapons, with one unnamed UN country claiming the hackers stole £230m ($316.4m) worth of virtual assets between 2019 and November 2020.

In the report, the panel also apparently alleges that Kim Jong Un has “produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities and upgraded its ballistic missile infrastructure while seeking material and technology for these programs from overseas”.

Four men are also named, with the recommendation that the Security Council placed sanctions against Hwang Kil Su, Pak Hwa Song, Choe Song Chol, and Im Song Sun.

