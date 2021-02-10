New-look historic zone unveiled

By
Tara Rippin
New-look historic zone unveiled
CREDIT: Ayto Velez-Malaga

New-look historic zone is unveiled in Velez-Malaga after a €50,000 remodelling project.

The old neighbourhood of Almudena de Velez-Malaga has undergone extensive works involving new infrastructure and aesthetic measures.

Councilor for Infrastructures Juan García unveiled the new look area this morning, Wednesday, February 10, with town Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer.

“We are proud to unveil the new-look Calle Almudena, a road located in the historic neighbourhood of La Villa, which as most will know was the origin of the current town of Velez-Malaga.”


Ferrer added: “These works have consisted of an integral arrangement, providing the area with better and greater services.

“Some services that are basic and did not exist before. In view of the situation in which residents found themselves, we got down to work to be able to solve the problems of sewage discharges and drinking water supply problems.


“Similarly, the project contemplates a new channeling of public lighting and telecommunications with the aim of eliminating part of the aerial cable that runs in the surrounding streets to proceed with the elimination of aerial cables from the entire area ”.

He said that these measures should alleviate previous problems following heavy rain, and a water supply network has been installed for use by the fire service.

The council is now embarking on a similar scheme in Puerta de Antequera, also located in the historic neighbourhood of La Villa.

Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
