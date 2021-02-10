Naked Men Hack School Online Learning Event

SCHOOL KIDS were left horrified after naked men hacked a school online learning event.

The school kids were horrified and parents were left distraught after an online learning event descended into chaos after it was hacked by naked men that wanted to expose themselves to the unsuspecting children.

The hack took place on Tuesday morning as several Doncaster schools attended an event with an external provider. The children had been promised time with an author, but were shocked when they clicked on the given link only to find multiple naked men had hacked the feed and were allegedly “playing with themselves” on the children screens.

According to Yorkshire Live six schools had been invited by the external provider and event was not organised by the individual schools. One parent spoke about the shocking event and said that, “They had a lesson with their teacher. She then told them to click on the link and listen to the author. She then left the group and muted the chat (so the kids couldn’t message her).

“A few kids obviously clicked the link she sent over and there were loads of foreign men stood totally naked with their private parts in there hands.”

Another shocked parent spoke out and explained that, “We would all like our kids/grandkids to learn to the best of their ability but this doesn’t exactly give anyone the confidence to carry on like there’s nothing wrong.

“We trust the schools to have reliable sources for online learning, not for dirty filthy perverts to be able to be seen with their male body parts out doing disgusting stuff.

“It’s shocking.”

Police have been made aware of the issue.

