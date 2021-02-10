Motril Hospital Can Increase Surgeries Following Drop in Covid Cases

MOTRIL’S Santa Ana Hospital will increase the number of surgeries it offers following a drop in the number of Covid patients.

The hospital in Motril will now be able to begin offering some surgeries postponed by the Covid pandemic after the number of patients meant the hospital was at capacity.

While minor surgeries not requiring a stay at hospital, emergency surgery and cancer-related surgery were not affected, other surgeries had previously been postponed due to demand on resources.

The hospital will now be able to begin offering delayed surgeries once again, according to media sources.

While the number of cases in Motril has dropped in some areas, towns including Alpujarra de la Sierra, Portugos and Molvizar still have restrictions in place.

The news comes after more Malaga municipalities were today able to re-open following restrcions.

With figures dropping below 1000 positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days, the Junta de Andalucia announced more of Malaga’s municipalities were allowed to open their non-essential activities from Wednesday 10.

There were previously eight Malaga municipalities that had to close two weeks ago, but now, out of those, almost all have managed to control their numbers and produce a drop in positive cases.

The municipalities allowed to open non-essential activities again today include Villanueva del Rosario, Manilva, Alhaurín de la Torre and Benarraba. Meanwhile, cases in Villanueva del Rosario dropped below 500, which means they will also have perimeter restrictions lifted.

