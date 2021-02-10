More Covid Vaccines for Spain After New Factory Opens

THE makers of the Pfizer Covid vaccine have announced the opening of their new factory, sparking hopes of increased jabs for the EU and Spain.

The Covid vaccine, created by BioNTech and Pfizer, will now be produced in greater numbers at BioNTech’s new factory in Marburg, Germany, potentially increasing numbers of the jab for Spain.

The new factory will be able to make up to 750 million vaccines a year, and the company said:

“We have started the first step of vaccine production in our production facility in Marburg.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will now carry out quality checks at the factory in February or March.

BioNTech said: “The first vaccines produced at the Marburg site are expected to be delivered at the beginning of April.”

The company says it plans to produce up to 250 million doses there in the first half of this year.

It said: “We continue to work with Pfizer on a series of measures to meet global demand.”

Supplies of the vaccine to Europe were delayed after the company announced plans to carry out works at one of its factories but has not promised to send up to 75 million doses to the EU in spring.

In total, the EU has ordered 600 million of the Pfizer vaccine.

The news comes after it was recently announced Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine will work against the South African strain, according to one study.

A Pfizer study found coronavirus mutations identified in the UK and South Africa had only a small impact on the effectiveness of antibodies created by the company’s Covid-19 vaccine.

