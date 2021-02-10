MANCHESTER CITY Into Last Eight Of FA Cup after beating Swansea City



Manchester City just keep on breaking records, tonight (Wednesday 10) they became the first team in history to win 15 matches in a row in all competitions and was pep Guardiola’s 200th win in only five seasons at the Etihad.

The Swans would be no easy task for City, themselves on a run of 10 matches unbeaten, and in the running for an automatic promotion place in the Championship

Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the team that beat Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday, but in the back of his mind must have been the memory of going to the Liberty Stadium two seasons ago and narrowly coming away with a 3-2 win after being 2-0 down, but this time, they couldn’t even get over the halfway line!

It was on 30 minutes that Kyle Walker put City ahead, though not the cleanest of goals, as his cross somehow deceived the Swan’s keeper Woodman and rolled into the net at the far post for his second of the season.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper probably told his boys in the hall time break that at 1-0 it was anybody’s game still, but, two goals in the first five minutes of the second half killed that theory, as Raheem Sterling turned Rodri’s pass into the net at the back post, and then Gabriel Jesus netted from Bernardo Silva’s headed pass.

As things stand, there are four possible trophies The Citizens could win by the end of the season, with City currently in the Champions League, the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, and of course top of the Premiership, which would make an incredible quadruple, and with the form they are showing, it is not an impossible task.

