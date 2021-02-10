Man convicted of terrorism offences and attempting to acquire a grenade.

Mohammed Chowdhury, 24, has been convicted of terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command.

-- Advertisement --



Chowdhury of Bethnal Green, east London, pleaded guilty in November to four counts of possessing documents “likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”, under section 58 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000.

And today, Wednesday, February 10, he was also found guilty of attempting to possess an explosive (a grenade) with intent to endanger life or property, contrary to section 3 of the Explosives Substance Act, 1883.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “Chowdhury downloaded a number of extremely concerning documents and manuals, containing details of how to create and deploy explosives and lethal weapons.

“What’s more, he then made very serious attempts at trying to get hold of a hand grenade.

“These are extremely serious offences and the public are undoubtedly safer following this investigation and outcome.

Commander Smith said this case is a reminder to everyone that the threat from terrorism remains.

“I want to remind the public that their continued vigilance and support is needed. I would urge anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to contact police, no matter how small or insignificant they think it may be – it is better to let us know so that we can take a look and take any action as appropriate.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious, then ACT and report it to us confidentially via gov.uk/ACT or by calling 0800 789 321. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

Chowdry is due to be sentenced on March 23.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man convicted of terrorism offences and attempting to buy a grenade”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.