Malaga Police Hand out 600 Covid Fines in 10 Days of Closures

POLICE in Malaga have handed out more than 600 fines for Covid rule breakers in 10 days.

Officers from the Local Police have handed out 608 fines to Covid perimeter closure flouters, mainly at police checks on motorway exits and bus and train stations.

According to media reports, police now plan on putting in place plainclothes officers to clamp down further on anyone breaking the city’s perimeter closures.

Until Malaga’s business closures came into place, police had been putting checks in place near to shopping centres as well, but are not mainly carrying them out on motorway exits and at transport centres, like bus and train stations.

The average number of daily fines was more than 50, with last Friday and Saturday having the highest figures, at 77 each.

The news comes after earlier this month and officer from Marbella’s Local Police was injured after a man accused of breaking the town’s Covid curfew allegedly set his dog on him.

The police officer was placed on leave after reportedly being bitten in one hand and on one knee after the dog attack in San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella, when he questioned a young Irish man thought to be breaking Covid rules.

The agent’s colleague was also injured after the suspect reportedly punched him in the face in the altercation.

The incident took part at around 3.30am in the Lindavista urbanisation when a plainclothes police unit found the young man in the streets.

After escorting him back to his house, the police were reportedly injured when the man set his dog on them.

