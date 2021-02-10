Lorry Driver Caught out by Cops Driving Using Two Phones

LORRY DRIVER caught out by cops while driving using not one, but two mobile phones.

The crazy driving antics of a lorry driver on the M4 were caught out by cops as part of Operation Tramline. The police are now using three super cabs in order to get them at the same height as lorry drivers and catch them out for dangerous driving.

One lorry driver has been caught using two mobile phones while driving down the motorway. His antics were caught on camera leaving nowhere to hide as he talks away on two mobile phones, while driving with only his elbows.

The caught out driver doesn’t even drop the phones when he realises the police are watching, but keeps hold of them.

Driving while on a mobile phone has been compared to being drunk at the wheel and Chief Inspector Jason Shears explained that, “Research has shown that drivers using a phone – handheld or hands free – are four times more likely to be involved in a collision and their driving is also impaired to a degree similar to that of a drink driver.”

Speaking of the police sting operation Beverley Hannah from Highways England said, “The vast majority of drivers who use our roads every day behave responsibly behind the wheel, but there are some who are putting themselves and others at risk by simply ignoring the law.

“That is why we introduced the three super cabs, and we are working with our police partners across the country to tackle dangerous driving such as illegally using mobile phones, or not wearing seatbelts.

“We hope this operation will encourage all motorists to think about their driving.”

