Latest news in brief collected from around the Costa del Sol

Cudeca support

IN recognition of the fact that the Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena has offered care either at home or in the hospice to 118 Mijas residents during 2020, the Council has allocated the sum of €40,000 which has been given to Cudeca.

Junta request

THE Marbella Council has announced that it will request the Junta de Andalucia to allow for the re-opening of non-essential activity businesses in the municipality once the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants during the previous 14 days is below 1,000 cases.

Tax freeze

LOCAL taxes in Fuengirola will be frozen in 2021 with the IBI tax at 0.5 per cent, the 30 per cent subsidy for registered residents and the 50 per cent discount for large families as long as payments are up to date.

Free masks

WHILST it still holds stocks of face masks, the Benalmadena Council will continue to distribute them free of charge on a weekly basis to those who are unemployed and so far in 2021 alone, it has handed out more than 20,000 masks.

Special grant

ALTHOUGH many families have been badly affected financially affected by the pandemic, there are also a number in Torremolinos who have to cope with children suffering from behaviour problems and the Council is allocating €25,000 by way of assistance.

Better water

AFTER investing €2 million, Estepona Council has announced that the work to improve the water supply network in the Calvario area is completed and will benefit more than 30,000 residents with stronger pressure and better flow.

School paper

AS schools use so much paper, the delegation of Solid Urban Waste in Western Costa del Sol is making 1,500 paper recycling bins available to schools within their catchment area and these can be obtained by emailing comunicacion@costadelsol.eco/.

Police checks

WITH no significant pandemic restrictions in the town of Benahavis, other than those required under the state of alarm, the Local Police are having to impose random checks to ensure that those entering the municipality are residents rather than visitors to the restaurants.

