Huge ‘Ice Volcano’ Attracts Thousands of Visitors

As many parts the UK are hit by snow this week, Kazakhstan has outdone them with a stunning “ice volcano”.

The natural structure that has been dubbed an “ice volcano” is a truly impressive sight, and thousand visitors have travelled into the wilds of the Kazakhstan region of Almaty to get a sighting. Many visitors are taking photos of the stunning and magical sight which truly resembles a volcano.

Last year a small ice volcano grew in a similar spot according to locals, but this year the sight is truly magnificent. The ice volcano has grown to about 45 feet and is all natural, as it grows due to the underground spring which shoots water into the air. The area is experiencing sub-zero temperatures, so as soon the water hits the air it immediately freezes. The frozen water gradually builds up and forms the ice volcano.


No one is sure how big the volcano will grow this year, but the continuous stream of water from the top of the volcano truly looks like a real volcano’s smoke.

One local commented on the ice volcano and how different the area is in summer and said, “In general, this is artesian water that gushes out of the ground. In summer everything blooms here with greenery.”


