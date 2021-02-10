Green light for 162-million-euro investment for Spanish hospitals

THE GREEN LIGHT has been given for a 162-million-euro investment for Spanish hospitals in Seville, Marbella and Roquetas de Mar.

The Andalucian government is set to invest 162 million euros in order to improve hospital care. The investment will see a new hospital being built in Almeria’s Roquetas de Mar, and projects finally completed for Seville’s military hospital and the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

The military hospital in Seville has been closed for around a decade and the council has authorised the spending needed in order to see it fully opened again. The council has authorised works be contracted for this hospital along with the completion work for Marbella’s Costa del Sol hospital and a new hospital in Roquetas de Mar.

Elías Bendodo, the Minister of the Presidency announced that the Junta de Andalucia will use €44 million to complete works on the military hospital in Seville and that the Roquetas de Mar hospital will also receive 44 million euros. The Marbella hospital will need considerably more money and will be given 74 million euros.

The Seville military hospital plan is ambitious and aims to see the hospital completed with 500 beds which would see all 11 floors of the building operational after years of disuse. Part of the hospital is set to open shortly in order to treat Covid patients after nearly €25 million has been invested in the site.

