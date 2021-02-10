Grant Shapps Says Elderly Father Is Fighting For His Life Against Covid

Grant Shapps Says Elderly Father, 89, Is Fighting For His Life Against Covid In A Hospital Ward.

GRANT Shapps, the UK’s Transport Secretary, has revealed that his dad is fighting for his life on a coronavirus ward. Shapps said that his 89-year-old father caught Covid while in hospital for another illness and he hasn’t been able to contact him for two days.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain, he said: “My own father is on a Covid ward right now and has been for some time. We’ve not been able to visit my dad for two months now. It is very difficult.” The Transport Secretary also revealed that his father was moved from a larger Covid ward to a smaller one – meaning that the intake of patients is decreasing.

But he emphasised that Britain isn’t out of the pandemic yet – and that the deadly bug is still rifer than it was during it’s first peak last year. He added that his own family struggle with coronavirus has reiterated why it is necessary for everyone to adhere to the rules.

Mr Shapps continued: “Coronavirus gets anybody. It got my dad. It’s not the reason he went to hospital originally but he did pick it up. We’re all very worried.” While he is part of Government decision-making operations, Mr Shapps said the fact he is personally involved does weigh on his mind.

Half of the patients at some hospitals have the virus.

Some hospitals in England are at risk of becoming Covid-only sites, with rising admissions for the virus forcing trusts to cut back on other services. There are now 26,500 Covid patients in the hospital, meaning nearly a third of all people in hospital have the virus.

In London, half of all patients being treated in the hospital have Covid. It has prompted many hospitals to cancel routine operations to make more space – and there are now signs this is starting to happen for cancer care too. Doctors warned the impact on the NHS could be “catastrophic”.

It comes after a surge in patients in recent weeks. The number of Covid patients has risen by more than 50% since Christmas – and is forecast to continue doing so. There are now more than 3,000 new admissions a day on average, three times the normal winter rate for all respiratory conditions.

