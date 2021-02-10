THE Marbella Councillor for Foreign Residents, Remedios Bocanegra, and the Councillor for Health Health, Enrique Rodríguez, have told the foreign community about the need to register to be able to access vaccination against Covid-19.

During a video meeting, with the presidents of the foreign associations and representatives of the advisory forum this week, they addressed various issues of interest to citizens of other countries residing in Marbella.

-- Advertisement --



Essentially, all citizens of other countries who are working either self-employed or for a company (who should therefore be registered with Social Security) and those who are holders of the Andalusian health card may be vaccinated.

“To obtain this, they must present a series of documents at the health centre including the padron registration certificate, which must be less than three months old,” said the Councillor.

In the case of pensioners, they must also provide Model S1 (social security document from their country).

Bocanegra commented that the foreign community already represents 30 per cent of the total population of Marbella and registration on the padron ensures that the Council receives appropriate financial support from the Government to cover the number of residents in the municipality.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Foreign residents and pensioners are entitled to receive the vaccine”.