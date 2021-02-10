Facelift planned for iconic Orange Square which has seen better days

THE Plaça Reina Maria Cristina in S’Arenal, popularly known as the Orange Square is about to receive a €576,000 face lift courtesy of Llucmajor Council.

The cost of the project which is still to go out to tender will see the Tourist Accommodation exchange be responsible of 80 per cent and Llucmajor Council for 20 per cent of the final bill.

Expected to take around six months to bring to fruition, the square occupies around 3,000 square metres in one of the most central areas of S’Arenal but over the years, it has become old fashioned and tired.

The intention is to retain the basic charm of the Orange Square but by modernising it and increasing the amount of green space and the number of trees to make it more attractive.

The square will have drip irrigation in the areas of planted shrubs and sprinklers in the lawn area. A drainage system has been planned in this area with the aim of collecting rain water.

Finally, areas for children’s games will be installed with their pavement based on recycled rubber suitable for this use and the roads and pedestrian areas of the square will be paved.

According to the Council it will serve to boost the socio-economic development of the municipality through the availability of more spaces for pedestrians and visitors.

In addition, it will increase the competitiveness of the commercial / hotel sector of Llucmajor by creating spaces that are attractive to the visitor, with modern street furniture, integrated gardening and new lighting technology.

