EXPLOSIVES Missing From Largest US Marine Corps Base as an investigation is launched



Military officials reported on Tuesday (February 9) that they had discovered an unspecified amount of explosives missing from the largest Marine Corps base in all of the US, at the Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County, California, and an investigation is underway.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told CNN that military officials from the Marine Corps base had notified their Morongo Basin Station last week, but had not asked them for their assistance in the investigation at the base which is located about 150 miles East of Los Angeles in the Southern Mojave Desert.

NCIS Public Affairs official, Jeff Houston, said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating the incident, but that there was no mention of the type of explosives that were missing, nor the amount, and told CNN, “Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations”.

There has been a series of training exercises taking place at the camp since January 15, involving marines and sailors from different units, which are due to end on February 18.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Explosives Missing From Largest US Marine Corps Base”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.