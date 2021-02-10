Explosives Missing From Largest US Marine Corps Base

By
Chris King
-
0
Explosives Missing From Largest US Marine Corps Base
Explosives Missing From Largest US Marine Corps Base. image: twitter

EXPLOSIVES Missing From Largest US Marine Corps Base as an investigation is launched

Military officials reported on Tuesday (February 9) that they had discovered an unspecified amount of explosives missing from the largest Marine Corps base in all of the US, at the Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County, California, and an investigation is underway.

-- Advertisement --

A spokesman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told CNN that military officials from the Marine Corps base had notified their Morongo Basin Station last week, but had not asked them for their assistance in the investigation at the base which is located about 150 miles East of Los Angeles in the Southern Mojave Desert.

NCIS Public Affairs official, Jeff Houston, said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating the incident, but that there was no mention of the type of explosives that were missing, nor the amount, and told CNN, “Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations”.


There has been a series of training exercises taking place at the camp since January 15, involving marines and sailors from different units, which are due to end on February 18.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Explosives Missing From Largest US Marine Corps Base”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleNorth Korean Hackers Reported To Have Stolen Around £220m
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here