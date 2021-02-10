EUROPE’S oldest person survives the coronavirus to celebrate her 117th birthday on Thursday.

Sister Andre a French nun, is Europe’s oldest person and is set to celebrate her 117th birthday after surviving the coronavirus. Sister Andre joined the Catholic charitable order in 1944, when she gave up her birth name of Lucile Randon, to become a sister.

Although Sister Andre showed no symptoms she tested positive for COVID 19 earlier this year in January. The brave nun claimed not to be afraid of the potentially deadly virus and also stated that she ‘wasn’t scared to die’. The 116-year-old is currently living in the south of France in a retirement home.

Whilst Sister Andre is Europe’s oldest person, the oldest person in the world is said to be a Japanese woman named Kane Tanaka, who made the staggering milestone of turning 118 in early January. According to the Gerontology Research Group’s (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List, all 20 of the world’s oldest people are female.

A spokesman for the Sainte Catherine Labouré retirement home where Sister Andre lives said that the nun had recovered well from the virus and that “We consider her to be cured. She is very calm and she is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday.”

He also added that “She has been very lucky.”

