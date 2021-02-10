EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Admits EU was “Too Optimistic” about Vaccine Production.

EUROPEAN Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has told MEPs in an address at the European Parliament this morning (February 10) that they were “not where it wanted to be” with regards to vaccine production.

“We were late with the approval. We were too optimistic on mass production. And perhaps we were also too certain that the orders would actually be delivered on time,” she told the European Parliament in a debate on the bloc’s vaccine strategy.

The harshest critics of von der Leyen’s handling of the vaccine rollout across Europe has come from Germany of all places. In the Federal Cabinet, she was attacked by its Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “It really went wrong,” speaking about the vaccine orders from the European Union.

German health authorities registered 8,072 new infections with coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 813 fatalities, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Wednesday, February 10.

However, the EC President said: “In Europe, vaccination is gathering pace. We work as hard as we can to reach our goal: 70 per cent of adult Europeans vaccinated by the end of the summer. At the same time, we start drawing lessons and preparing for the future.”

Last month, von der Leyen stated that she believes the only solution in the fight as a drop in tourism through Europe would be the introduction of a ‘vaccination passport’ in the form of a certificate to prove you have been vaccinated.

