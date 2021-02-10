THE Department for Culture and Fiestas at Almuñecar Council has announced an online costume contest in time for carnival.

The town hall announced the carnival costume contest, “in order to maintain the carnival spirit and encourage collaboration between families in the face of this traditional festival, taking into account the Covid pandemic.”

-- Advertisement --



According to Councillor for Culture and Fiestas, Alberto Garcia Gilabert, “the theme of the costume is open to choice.”

Participants must send a photo by email to: fiestas@almunecar.es including their name, ID, age, contact telephone number, a photograph where a poster in which the date 2021 appears, and the following text: “I authorize the Department of Culture of the City of Almuñecar to publish my photographs in any of the media that it deems appropriate.”

The contest offers up the chance of 40 prizes of €20 to be used in the some of the town’s shops. Prizes must be used from establishments in Almuñecar and La Herradura within a period of 3 months.

The jury will be made up of members of the council, who will assess the originality and complexity of the materials used. The decision of the jury will be final.

The council said: “The Department for Culture and Fiestas will contact each of the winners to hand over their prize. In addition, all the awarded photographs will be made public in a photographic archive of the social platforms of the Almuñecar Council and of the Department of Culture and Fiestas.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Costume Contest in Time for Carnival”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.