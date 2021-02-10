Chris Evans Rushed To Hospital With ‘Excruciating’ Stomach Pains

Chris Evans Rushed To Hospital After ‘Excruciating’ Stomach Pains Which He Mistook For Trapped Wind!

CHRIS EVANS was rushed to a casualty department with kidney stones – after initially mistaking them for trapped wind. The Virgin Radio DJ, who had crippling stomach pains, spent two nights in hospital following his trip to A&E on Saturday night, it has been revealed.

The Breakfast Show host was immediately taken for Ultrasound and CT scans which revealed the presence of a large kidney stone, doctors monitored the mass for 48 hours, before releasing him on Monday. The star was forced to miss two of his Breakfast Shows but returned to the airwaves this morning, Wednesday.

Last night Chris, 54, said: “I thought I had trapped wind and general ‘man pain’ most of Saturday. I took paracetamol and waited for nature to take its course…. that didn’t happen. Late Saturday night my wife called 111 and we were advised to go to A&E. Which we did.

“After an ultrasound scan and CT scan, it was clear I had a kidney stone on the move. I was subsequently admitted to a ward where I was looked after until I came back home on Monday evening. I still have the stone, and if it doesn’t come out soon I will need to go back in and have it removed.

“All the NHS doctors, nurses, porters and consultants were typically amazing, professional, warm, caring – all wrapped up in their usual blanket of selflessness and hilarity. Thank you to Shirley, Gabriella, Dan, Sister Sue, Alex, Hazel, Violet, Rose, Fernando, Jessie, Louise, Juna, Molly, Mr Robinson, the great and powerful Mr Bhardwa and Paul from the RAF, who was helping out due to Covid.

“Plus, anyone else I may have met/talked to/annoyed but can’t remember because I was pretty much out of it for the first few hours.”

