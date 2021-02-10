CALL for help after Japanese submarine collision. The submarine was damaged to the point where the crew had to call for help using a mobile phone rather than the ship’s communication equipment.

As the submarine attempted to surface off the Japanese Pacific coast it struck a commercial ship. According to government officials the crash occurred on Monday and three crew were injured. The injuries though are only considered to be minor.

The submarine received damage in the collision and was unable to call for help in the normal manner as both the communication equipment and the antenna mast had been damaged. According to CNN, a former U.S. Navy Capt Bradley Martin, spoke about the extent of the damage and said, “I wouldn’t call the damage ‘minor’. The submarine can’t dive and can’t communicate.”

The Soryu submarine involved in the incident first came into service in 2009 and is a mixed diesel electric submarine. According to officials the damage was not considered to be major and the submarine was still able to sail after the collision.

Japan’s defence minister, Nobuo Kishi explained how the submarine had been on a training mission and although the submarine had seen the commercial vessel using its periscope it was unable to avoid the collision as it surfaced.

Japan‘s chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato, has stated that the commercial ship did not feel the impact of the submarine and was not damaged during the collision.

