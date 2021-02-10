Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested For DWI Back In November.

THE BOSS was arrested on November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ. Springsteen and is being charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, according to TMZ.

In reports given to the Daily Mail, officials with the National Park Service (NPS) confirmed that the 71-year-old Born in the USA singer had been arrested but was cooperative throughout the arrest. This appears to be his first arrest for DWI.

The news will come as a bitter blow to Jeep who were on the receiving end of the Thunder Road singer’s first-ever product-endorsement in a Super Bowl ad.

The Super Bowl, which was won by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31–9, is huge advertising exposure for any company that pays for a spot. However, this may affect sales despite his star-power.

The two-minute ad featured Springsteen driving through Lebanon, Kansas, near the geographic centre of the country, in a 1980 Jeep CJ-5 and preaching calls for unity.

“It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, servant and citizen, freedom and fear,” Springsteen intones, adding “we need the middle.”

“Fear has never been the best of who we are,” Springsteen continues. “We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert . . . and we will cross this divide.”

The ad then ends with a dedication: “To the ReUnited States of America.”

