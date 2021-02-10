British Lobster Firm Of 40 Years Blames Closure On Brexit

On January 1, new regulations relating to the exporting of live shellfish into the EU came into being, bringing with it a mountain of extra red tape and paperwork, as well as the concern about whether shipments will get through customs without being told some of the new paperwork was wrong, or missing.

Mr Baron said his company managed to struggle through the pandemic and still has a loyal customer base in places like France and Spain, but that the new regulations had been the straw that broke the camel’s back now, saying, “It’s like playing Russian Roulette”.