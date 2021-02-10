BRITISH Lobster Firm Of 40 Years Blames Closure On Brexit rules and regulations
Sam Baron, the owner of Baron Shellfish, a British firm based in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, set up more than 40 years ago selling live lobsters and crabs to the continent, has announced he must close the firm due to the problems brought on since Brexit, reported the BBC.
Mr Baron employs three staff but says that in order to cope with the extra post-Brexit paperwork, he would need to employ another two people, which is not viable.
On January 1, new regulations relating to the exporting of live shellfish into the EU came into being, bringing with it a mountain of extra red tape and paperwork, as well as the concern about whether shipments will get through customs without being told some of the new paperwork was wrong, or missing.
Mr Baron said his company managed to struggle through the pandemic and still has a loyal customer base in places like France and Spain, but that the new regulations had been the straw that broke the camel’s back now, saying, “It’s like playing Russian Roulette”.
A government spokesperson in a recent statement said, “We recognise the temporary issues the fishing industry is facing. We are working closely with fishing industry representatives right across the UK, and the authorities in the EU Member States, to ensure that goods can continue to flow smoothly to market”.
The government has also announced a £23m scheme to provide “crucial support” for fishermen and seafood exporters, who have experienced delays and a lack of demand for fish from the restaurant industry in the UK.
