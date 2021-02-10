Powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, the US Geological Survey said, as yet, there have been no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage.

The strong offshore quake hit about 217 kilometres south-southwest of the city of Bengkulu at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres at 7:52 pm local time (1252 GMT). Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deep ones. The region has a history of seismic activity.

A further 40,000 people were directly affected by the earthquake that struck on January 15. Eight of the victims died when Mitra Manakarra Hospital in Mamuju partially collapsed, with 60 people being evacuated to safety in time. Some sought refuge in the mountains, while others rushed to cramped evacuation centres, witnesses said.

The epicentre of last month’s quake was 3.73 miles northeast of Majene city at a depth of 6 miles. Majene has a population of around 63,000. In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia – one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

