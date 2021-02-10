Ex-Man City Players Girlfriend Found Dead

Ex-Man City Player Jerome Boateng’s Girlfriend Found Dead.

The model girlfriend of footballer Jerome Boateng has been found dead just a week after the pair split up. It is understood that Kasia Lenhardt, 25, was found dead in her Berlin apartment on Tuesday by police who say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Born in Poland, Kasia became famous after appearing on TV show ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’ in 2012.

Kasia Lenhardt, a GNTM model, had tattooed the first name of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng on her body. She was the girlfriend of the former Manchester City star for 15 months. They separated in February this year following a blackmail allegation from Jerome Boateng. Lenhardt had also accused the footballer of infidelity. Boateng’s current partner is unknown. The centre-back has helped Bayern Munich to many trophies including the Champions League in 2020.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for any updates.

