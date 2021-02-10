Breaking News – Civilian Plane Attacked by Houthi Rebels in Saudi Arabia.

YEMEN’S Houthi rebels have attacked Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, close to the Yemeni border, today (February 10), causing a civilian plane to catch fire whilst it sat on the runway, the kingdom’s state television reported.

The airport has been under constant attacks from drones and this latest attack left one aircraft burning – although firefighters have now brought the blaze under control. This latest attack comes a few days after the new president of the US revoked a decision designating them as a terror organisation.

Recent attacks have wounded dozens and killed at least one person, although there is no confirmation as to whether there have been any injured or killed during this latest assault. Although, it is believed that this is the first to involve a civilian plane.

“A cowardly terrorist attack by the Huthi militia on Abha international airport… A civilian plane within the airport grounds was exposed to a fire which was brought under control,” state-run Al-Ekhbariya television cited the coalition as saying.

The Saudi-led coalition against the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels has claimed that it took out two drones launched at the airport – which marks the third time that the coalition has reportedly ‘stopped’ an attack on the airport by Houthi rebels this week.

Saudi Arabia has been at war with the Houthis in Yemen for nearly six years.

