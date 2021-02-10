Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's Heartbreak Over Mums Funeral

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp’s Heartbreak After Unable To Attend Mums Funeral Due To The UK’ Travel Restrictions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s has said he is heartbroken after not being able to attend his 81-year-old mothers, Elisabeth, funeral. “She meant everything to me. “She was a real mum in the best sense of the word. As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now.”

He added: “The fact that I can’t be at the funeral is due to the terrible times. As soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate to it.”

Klopp’s dad Norbert passed away in 2000 aged 66 after a short illness.

His parents were together for more than 40-years. Germany has banned all travel from the UK over fears of the Covid-19 variant, which has ripped through the country. The Reds chief is understood to have last went home to visit his mum for her 80th birthday last year.

Elisabeth – who died on 19 January – was always behind her son during his success with Borussia Dortmund and FSV Mainz 05. He then moved to England in 2015 and has since won the Premier League and Champions League.

