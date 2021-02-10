Breaking: Hijackers Arrested After Seizing Merchant Vessel in English Channel.

SEVEN stowaways hijacked a ship which led to a 16-hour siege of the Japanese Chise Bulker Tanker off the Isle of Portland, Dorset. The shocking events took place around midnight when Albanian nationals boarded the ship causing riots and leading to multi-agency units being called, who made the arrests this morning (February 10).

A Dorset Police spokesman told the Telegraph: “We received a call at around 5.40am on Tuesday 9 February 2021 from the ambulance service in relation to a person reportedly in need of medical attention onboard a commercial vessel, called Chise Bulker, off the coast of Portland.

“Following enquiries, it was established there were reportedly a small number of unidentified individuals that had been located on board the vessel and none of them required any medical assistance.

“Officers liaised with the Border Force, the vessel’s crew and other partner agencies and arrangements were made for the vessel to safely dock at Portland Port.

“A total of seven individuals – believed to be Albanian nationals – were arrested by police and escorted from the ship. They will be considered by the Border Force and UK Visas and Immigration for potential offences.

“The ship’s crew are being spoken to by officers and enquiries are ongoing to establish whether there are any reports of criminal offences. There were no reports of any injuries to the crew or the detainees involved in this incident.

“We would like to thank all those involved in the multi-agency operation to ensure this vessel could safely be brought into port and those on board taken safely to shore.”

