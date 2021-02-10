Arrested for dodgy card payment at 12 hotels in Alicante and Mallorca.

THE young man allegedly made a dozen reservations for rooms totalling more than €1,200 online with a fake credit card.

The National Police in Palma de Mallorca and Alicante have since arrested the 25-year-old man for fraud.

The suspect made reservations on the most popular portals using a fictitious credit card.

The accused told staff that he was staying with a friend, who was going to pay for the corresponding hotel stay.

In this way, he was given the room keys until he left the premises without making any payment to the hotel at all.

According to police sources, an attempt was made to charge him using the credit card provided, but this could not be done because the details were false.

During the investigation, the Judicial Police Brigades of Alicante and Palma de Mallorca found out that the accused was staying in a hotel in Mallorca, and he was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing while the suspect is at the disposal of the Mallorca Court of Instruction.

