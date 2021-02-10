Another blow for Real Madrid as defender Marcelo out of action

Another blow for Real Madrid as defender Marcelo will be out of action for three weeks.

THE Brazilian full-back suffered a soleus strain in his left leg after taking on Getafe on Tuesday, February 9.

Real Madrid issued a statement today informing of the injury sustained by Marcelo Vieira during the Getafe game.

The injury to the soleus muscle will keep him out for three weeks after he was substituted in the final moments of the game due to ‘discomfort’.

The Brazilian full-back will miss the important Champions League match against Atalanta on February 24.

In addition to this big game, he won’t be in the squad when they take on Valencia, Real Valladolid, and Real Sociedad.

Marcelo’s absence means an accumulation on the injury list that currently includes Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde.

As a result, Real Madrid will bring back several players such as Álvaro Odiozola, Militao and Lucas Vázquez who were injured until now.

They will also regain the services of Kroos for LaLiga Santander due to his suspension for accumulation of cards.

Despite the large injury list Real Madrid beat Getafe and were able to gain ground on Atlético de Madrid who are the current league leaders with two games in hand.

