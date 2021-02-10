Andalucia Will Only Review Closures Every 7 Days

THE President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has confirmed the closure of business openings and perimeters will now only be reviewed every seven days.

The politician said the Junta would reduce the amount of weekly reviews of closures from two to one after finding, “a better trend in the third wave,” in Andalucia.

The reviews will now take place only on Thursdays, rather than Mondays and Thursdays as before, following the announcement.

Juanma Moreno said: “there is a better trend in the third wave of the pandemic, with a ray of hope that opens to us after a terrible few weeks in terms of hospital admissions and deaths.”

He added the Junta, “works to overcome this difficult situation, adapting to the evolution of the virus in recent days,” warning, “this is far from over, so we cannot relax.”

The politician said: “Experts tell me that there are estimates from epidemiologists who speak of an explosive incidence of the British strain in the coming weeks, so that it could become the main strain. It could happen,” adding, “at the end of February there could be a rebound in the infection.”

He concluded: “We are facing an uncertain future that we cannot predict.

“We do not know if there is another variant that is going to affect us and we have to be aware in this situation.”

The news comes after it was earlier announced that the Junta de Andalucia would be meeting with a panel of experts to decide on whether to change their current way of assessing and communicating Covid restrictions.

