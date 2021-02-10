Andalucia To Prohibit Alcohol Sales After 6pm Daily From Wednesday 10 in a bid to control the pandemic



After a meeting today (Wednesday 10) in Cordoba, of the High Impact Public Health Alerts Council, also known as the Committee of Experts, chaired by the head of the Andalusian Executive, Juanma Moreno, the Junta de Andalucía has decided to prohibit the sale of alcohol after 6pm anywhere in Andalucia, stating that all businesses within the hospitality sector must close at 6pm, in an attempt to limit the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Moreno tweeted, “We approved the closure of the hotel business at 6 in the afternoon, and, from that time, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited to avoid consumption in the street and reinforce respect for limitations”.

The meeting also confirmed the relaxation on visits to nursing homes and has also confirmed that the current review of municipality incidents will now take place every seven days, instead of the current 14 days.

Juanma Moreno confirmed during his press conference that the incident parameters for municipalities still remain the same, meaning those locations that exceed the rate of 500 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants will have to close their perimeters, and those with more than 1000 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants must close their perimeters, and also close all non-essential activities.

With regards to nursing homes for the elderly, the outings and visits in these centres will be reestablished provided that at least seven days have passed since the second dose of the vaccine was administered, and the protection and prevention measures of the Order of December 4, 2020.

Another of the new measures is to now allow the holding of face-to-face exams pertaining to the selection procedures of the Andalusian Government administration with a maximum of 350 candidates per venue.

Other measures that were already in force are maintained, including the daily 10pm to 6am curfew, the perimeter restriction of the entire autonomous community, the perimeter restrictions between provinces, the limit of four people in all types of meetings and groups – including the hospitality industry – and the closing of the commercial activity, business and hospitality at 6 pm.

Speaking on the subject of economic repercussions that the restrictions are bringing to families, the Andalusian president said, “We are working to have a plan of aid in February and we ask the Government of Spain to collaborate with our effort to multiply and reach further in the aid”.

Mr Moreno concluded, “Awareness, commitment, and prudence must continue to be maximum”.

