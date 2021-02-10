Almuñecar Mayor Comments on Reopening

THE Mayor of Almuñecar has commented on the town’s reopening, saying it “is good news but we have to be very aware of the complicated situation we are in”.

The comments from the mayor of Almuñecar came after the municipality’s Covid rates dropped to 366.4 cases per 100,000 people, allowing a reopening of the perimeter.

Mayor Trinidad Herrera said: “Everything that is a reduction in infections, obviously, is good news. Anyway, we are in a complicated situation and we have to be very aware of it.”

She added: “Whether we can enter or leave the municipality is important, but perhaps it is the least of it since what we have to do is comply with the measures because we must prevent a fourth wave from arriving. It seems that the third wave the peak has already arrived and we are going down, slowly, but going down.

The joy is not that Almuñecar opens or closes- although that is good news- but that the cases decrease and that we can fight this pandemic together, and to do that it is essential to continue complying with the indications that health workers give us.”

Speaking about local businesses, the mayor said: “The business sector is very much affected by hotel closures and most of the hospitality sector. The characteristics of Almuñecar, where there is no industry and where the service sector is barely functioning has led to a rise in unemployment. It is very hard. Resources are limited but what we have is available to families who have no income, they are helped with all basic needs.

She added: “We have aid for commerce and hospitality.”

