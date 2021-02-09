VICTIMS rescued as police smash major county lines operation and arrest nearly 30 people.

Police have crippled a county lines drug ring, rescued 14 victims and made nearly 30 arrests in a joint operation with Staffordshire Police and the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Police were able to detain three women and 25 men who were suspected of varying drugs offences. They also confiscated heroin and crack cocaine valued at around £5000 during the raids which revealed a staggering 3000 cannabis plants.

County lines operations are known to use vulnerable people to help them traffic drugs into smaller towns. Many of the young people are suffering from mental health problems or struggling with debt which enables them to be groomed easily or threatened with violence.

During the raid multiple weapons were recovered including a flick knife and a machete as police searched 33 addresses. There were able to rescue six women and eight men, many of whom were considered vulnerable.

Detective Chief Inspector John Miles, of Staffordshire Police, said, “This has been a successful week and another intensive week of activity focusing on protecting the vulnerable in our communities and dealing with offenders.

“We’re working hard to tackle this challenge by disrupting those who would deal drugs in our communities. It has been a busy week and the highest number of arrests we have made in one of these periods, but the work continues.

“We will continue to arrest and charge those dealing drugs but look to safeguard the young and vulnerable who may be pressured into this type of activity.”

