US Deploys B-1B Nuclear Bombers To Norway Airbase On Putin's Doorstep in a powerful message



Sending what appears to be a very strong message to Vladimir Putin and Russia, Joe Biden has ordered Four B-1s nuclear bombers, and 200 Americans, to be deployed from their base at Dyess Air Force in Texas to the Orland Air Base in Norway, which is located only 1,379 miles from Moscow.

The Norwegian base is right at the limit of Russian airspace and is a sign to Russia that US forces could act very quickly in the case of any aggression, although CNN reported that this deployment would have been initiated some weeks ago, as there are planned exercises in the Arctic Circle and off northwestern Russia scheduled during the next three weeks.

The only difference with this deployment is that the normal exercises are conducted from bases in the UK, not from Norway, and President Biden has made it abundantly clear that he is adopting a much tougher approach with Russia than Donald Trump before him.

Mr Biden released a statement last week that said, “I made it clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens, are over”.

It continued, “We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interests and our people. And we will be more effective in dealing with Russia when we work in coalition and coordination with other like-minded partners”.

