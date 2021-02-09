Two Young Children Mauled In The Street In Birmingham By Escaped Guard Dog

TWO Young Children Mauled In The Street By Escaped Guard Dog In Birmingham



Two young children, girls, aged two and three, were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital after they were mauled in the street by a guard dog believed to have escaped from a nearby business premises, at around 12.35pm on Monday, in St Saviours Road in Alum Rock, Birmingham.

The girls had been walking with an unnamed woman when the dog appeared and set upon them, as cars pulled up and brave drivers jumped out, along with neighbours, to try and pull the dog away from the girls.

Footage circulating on social media showed the dog jump at the woman and the girls, pinning them on the floor against a wall, as one man tries to prise the dog’s jaws open to free them, the woman screaming as the dog drags the one girl around like a doll, with the man seen kicking the animal as it turns on him as well.

Eventually, somebody manages to drag the girls inside a car to safety as the dog wanders around the street with members of the public trying to catch it, and bring it under control, even using wheely-bins to defend themselves at times, as people can be heard shouting, “Stop, stop”, and, “The police are on their way, everyone get inside where it is safe”.

It has been reported that the three-year-old girl suffered hand and leg injuries and the two-year-old sustained leg injuries and a number of scratches, and thankfully, their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said, “The dog has been seized by police and enquiries are ongoing”.

