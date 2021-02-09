Top Spanish Screenwriter Arrested In Madrid Drugs Bust

A TOP Spanish screenwriter for some of the country’s most popular series has been arrested in a Madrid drugs bust.

Jaime Vaca – whose credits include popular Spanish TV hits Elite and Los Serrano – has been arrested after Policia Nacional busted him with a variety of drugs on a Madrid street.

Officers were patrolling the capital’s Calle Norte – in the north end of the city centre – when they became noticed a group of people walking without wearing facemasks. Their suspicions were piqued when Vaca, who was wearing a backpack, appeared agitated by their presence and made an effort to avoid the officers.

A stop-and-search of his backpack yielded a variety of serious drugs packed in bags and containers. They included a bottle of ecstasy pills alongside MDMA, LSD, crystal meth, “poppers”, ketamine, and 2CB – all drugs associated with the Madrid hard-partying scene.

The 42-year old screenwriter was arrested and faces charges of endangering public health and drug possession for the bust. He is currently an executive producer and writer on the popular Spanish Netflix series Elite – following the students of a private secondary school.

His other screen credits include the long-running family drama Los Serranos and period mystery Los Otras Mirada.

