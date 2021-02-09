Tiktok And Universal Music Group Sign Global Licensing Deal

Tiktok And Universal Music Group Sign Expanded Global Licensing Deal.

TikTok now has fresh worldwide licensing deals in place with all three major record companies. After announcing deals with Sony Music in November and Warner Music Group in December, the ByteDance-owned video app revealed that it has struck an “expanded” global licensing agreement with Universal Music Group.

Coincidentally, the timing of the announcement comes just days after UMG pulled its catalogue from TikTok’s biggest rival, Triller, with Universal accusing that platform of withholding payments to UMG artists.

According to a statement, the new global agreement between UMG and TikTok “delivers equitable compensation for recording artists and songwriters and significantly expands and enhances the companies’ existing relationship”.

The deal covers recorded music from artists at UMG’s labels and songwriters with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). TikTok and UMG have additionally pledged “to experiment with exciting new features”. As a result, TikTok users will now be able to incorporate clips from UMG’s full catalogue of music.

Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music for TikTok, said: “We are excited to enter this new era with UMG and UMPG to continue supporting artists and songwriters, by working together to help reach music fans on TikTok.

“Our platform has been a driver in creating chart hits and licensing the world’s biggest catalogue of tracks will continue to inspire our community. In turn, we are proud to partner with UMG and UMPG to be a source to help new talent emerge and to re-introduce legacy acts to a new audience.”

Trump intended to ban the app

TikTok was set to be effectively banned in the United States on Nov. 12 after President Trump issued an executive order in August stating it was a national security threat due to its parent company’s ties to China.

