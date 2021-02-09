The tourism and hospitality industry in Mallorca sends out an SOS

A GROUP of Mallorcan hoteliers appear to have censored themselves by closing down their SOS Turismo website which revealed their plans to protest against their treatment by the Government.

The official launch of the programme is now due to take place on Friday February 12 but there appears to have been a mistaken launch a few days ago.

Essentially, the hoteliers are intending to make their protests across the island through social media and the hanging of banners across hotel buildings but not it would appear with street demonstrations.

Described as a non-political platform, the campaign wants to encourage all workers and investors in the hospitality industry to make it clear to both the National and Balearic Governments that they need to take immediate action to help those who are so badly affected by the state of alarm.

This is not the first time that the tourist and hospitality industry has acted to prompt the Government into action and it hopes that this time it will persuade the Balearic Government that the weight of feeling against its inadequate assistance means that greater efforts to support what is one of Mallorca’s most important industries will be forthcoming.

