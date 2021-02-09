TEENAGE newlyweds’ fireball death after police chase at nearly 90 miles an hour. The newlywed couple had fled from police the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

The teenage newlyweds had been chased by police after being suspected of being involved in an armed robbery. The chase ended when the newlyweds’ car crashed and turned into a fireball.

Patrick McDonagh, aged 19 and is newlywed bride Shauna, aged 18 died after their silver Renault Mégane fled from a police stop and headed at speed down the A40 dual carriageway in the wrong direction. The West London crash occurred in February 2019.

The couple were believed to have been involved in samurai sword related robbery although later it was found that they had not been connected to the crime. Sadly, the couple from Edgware, north west London did not survive the crash although emergency services tried to help.

The inquest held at West London Coroner’s Court has heard how the couple’s car first came to the attention of police after it ran a red light. Police set out to stop the car by switching on the blue lights and pulled the vehicle over, but the car then sped away as a police officer approached it.

The police chase ensued, where the Mégane ran multiple red lights before finally it crashed and the newlyweds were killed. One man who had been a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital though.

The inquest into the deaths continues.

