Tackling gender violence among young people online.

ALMUÑECAR has launched a program of workshops focusing on the prevention of gender violence among young people.

-- Advertisement --



The online workshops are aimed at young people, teachers, and professionals, organised by the council in collaboration with the CEP and IES educational facilities and the Adult Centre

Equality delegate Maria Carmen Reinoso, said: “Almuñécar Council has launched a complete program of online activities in order to continue working with the different sectors, in training and preventing violence in the youngest.”

The first block of activities, called ‘Gender Violence in Adolescence: 24/7 without machismo is 24/7 without violence’, will be carried out by Carmen Ruiz Repullo, a doctor in sociology from the Pablo de Olavide University.

Dr Repullo is also an expert in gender violence in young people and equal opportunities as well as a researcher and trainer in coeducation and prevention of gender violence.

This workshop, which will take place on February 22, and interested professionals or teachers may contact the Women’s Information Center to register for free by calling: 958 635 006.

The workshops aimed at young people will be held during school hours in the Secondary Education and Adult Education Centres on February 22 and March 3.

Reinoso said: “This great expert on gender violence in adolescents, also has great recognition. Carmen Ruiz Repullo is a great communicator and the workshops are entertaining and dynamic, which is why we encourage all interested professionals to enroll.”

The workshops are subsidised through the State Pact and Junta de Andalucia and will be complemented with other activities and presentations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tackling gender violence among young people online”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.