Spain Extends Flight Restrictions From The UK, Brazil and South Africa.

SPAIN’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced today (February 9) that the country is extending the restriction of flights from the United Kingdom and Brazil, and for travellers with a stopover coming from South Africa.

“I am informing you of an extension of the restrictions on flights both from the United Kingdom and from Brazil and the Republic of South Africa,” the Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said at a press conference.

Flights from the UK will now be extended until March 2 in order to curb the spread of the British COVID variant. This is the fourth extension adopted by the Spanish Government after the initial restriction was agreed on December 22.

The spokesman for the pandemic in Spain, Fernando Simón, confirmed in his last press appearance up to 479 cases in Spain of the variant found in the United Kingdom, two from South Africa and one from Brazil.

Darias has reported that the restriction on flights from Brazil and South Africa has also been extended, with flights from the two countries now requiring an “antigen tests at the airport” which are to be carried out on people arriving on these flights with a view to “tighten” controls. The announcement of the antigen test is an addition to requiring a negative PCR test in the 72 hours prior to the trip.

On February 2, the Spanish Government approved restrictions for all flights that connect Spain with Brazil and South Africa – countries where variations of the coronavirus have been detected – which are in place until February 17. The government said at the time that it would assess, once the prescribed period ends, if the restriction is to be extended.

