Saira Khan’s Death Threats After Revealing She Is No Longer A Practising Muslim

By
Chris King
-
0
Saira Khan's Death Threats After Revealing She Is No Longer A Practising Muslim
Saira Khan's Death Threats After Revealing She Is No Longer A Practising Muslim. image: twitter

SAIRA KHAN’S Death Threats After Revealing That She Is No Longer A Practising Muslim

Saira Khan, the 50-year-old former ITV Loose Woman panelist, of Pakistani heritage, has revealed how she received death threats after announcing she was no longer a practicing Muslim.

-- Advertisement --

She said she had felt “guilty, caged and unhappy” for years, and felt that she could no longer go on pretending to her family to “be someone I’m not”, just to keep them happy, with Saira saying, “this was the last taboo to overcome before I could live my best life”.

Fundamentalist Muslims regard apostasy, or leaving Islam, as a sin deserving of death, with Saira explaining, “I’ve not dared to share these feelings before because the very few Muslim women who have are called sinful and some have even been targeted with death threats”.


Saira spoke on her Instagram live, about the death threats that were sent to her, “I have had death threats, until you come from that background or ethnicity as a woman, you will never understand the barriers the obstacles, the deaths (sic) to your life, we are about 100 years behind in terms of freedom of speech freedom or individualism, liberty, and choice.

She continued, “You cannot believe the messages I have received. I am not going to come out and say I practice the religions because I don’t”.


In Saira’s latest column for The Mirror she wrote, “Saying I’m Muslim and then having a boyfriend, wearing clothes that go against the Muslim dress code, having a drink and living a non-Muslim life only brings guilt, self-loathing, loneliness, and a feeling of being caged”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Saira Khan’s Death Threats After Revealing She Is No Longer A Practising Muslim”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSeville Man Called Daughter After Murdering Wife With Axe
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here