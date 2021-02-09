SAIRA KHAN’S Death Threats After Revealing That She Is No Longer A Practising Muslim



Saira Khan, the 50-year-old former ITV Loose Woman panelist, of Pakistani heritage, has revealed how she received death threats after announcing she was no longer a practicing Muslim.

She said she had felt “guilty, caged and unhappy” for years, and felt that she could no longer go on pretending to her family to “be someone I’m not”, just to keep them happy, with Saira saying, “this was the last taboo to overcome before I could live my best life”.

Fundamentalist Muslims regard apostasy, or leaving Islam, as a sin deserving of death, with Saira explaining, “I’ve not dared to share these feelings before because the very few Muslim women who have are called sinful and some have even been targeted with death threats”.

Saira spoke on her Instagram live, about the death threats that were sent to her, “I have had death threats, until you come from that background or ethnicity as a woman, you will never understand the barriers the obstacles, the deaths (sic) to your life, we are about 100 years behind in terms of freedom of speech freedom or individualism, liberty, and choice.

She continued, “You cannot believe the messages I have received. I am not going to come out and say I practice the religions because I don’t”.

In Saira’s latest column for The Mirror she wrote, “Saying I’m Muslim and then having a boyfriend, wearing clothes that go against the Muslim dress code, having a drink and living a non-Muslim life only brings guilt, self-loathing, loneliness, and a feeling of being caged”.

