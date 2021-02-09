Royal Baby: Princess Eugenie Gives Birth to First Child.

THE Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world on Tuesday, February 9, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered a son today, 9th February 2021, at 08:55hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

“The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

A statement from the Royal Family read: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

“This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The new royal baby is eleventh in line to the throne and he will be second cousins with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s little boy, Archie.

The couple announced the pregnancy via Instagram, stating: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻,” Eugenie captioned a photo of the couple holding little baby slippers.

When the news was announced Eugenie’s mum, Sarah Ferguson, shared her excitement, telling the Daily Mail: “I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child.

“Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother.

“Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”

