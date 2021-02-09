THE managers of the Nerja Caves have requested €1.3 million to help the attraction survive during the Covid crisis.

According to its managers, the Nerja Caves only received 140,000 visitors last year, compared to 410,000 the year before, leaving them to ask for a €1.3 million loan to cover their costs.

-- Advertisement --



Chema Dominguez, manager of the attraction, told one publication: “We are waiting, we have been with this nightmare for almost a year and we do not know when the situation will change, I want to be optimistic and think that by April or May we can begin to receive new important flows of visitors.”

He said the Nerja Caves currently only have funding to pay staff, “until the end of April.” He added: “From there we will see, we are studying various options, but we hope to reach 150,000 visitors in the second half of the year, as the health situation normalises and tourism in Spain is reactivated.”

The manager said: “We are facing an unprecedented situation, unprecedented in the 61-year history of the caves.”

According to Dominguez, last year the caves paid out €2.2 million in invoices, leaving around €250,000 in pending payments to suppliers.

In the last year the Nerja Caves were closed two times for a total of four months. During that time, officials carried out various improvements to the entrances, parking areas and outdoor facilities. While there were no visitors, the car park could be resurfaced at a cost of around €247,000.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “€1.3 Million Loan for Nerja Caves”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.