Premier League Referee Sent Death Threats

A POLICE INVESTIGATION has been launched after a Premier League referee received death threats aimed at both him and his family.

Premier league referee Mike Dean and his family have been receiving abusive messages and death threats after he made a couple of controversial decisions. Police are investigating the threats that began after Saturday’s game between Fulham and West Ham.

The 52-year-old referee made the decision to send off the West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek, although the controversial red card decision was overturned on appeal.

This is not the only decision that referee Dean has recently made that has been overturned. Only four days previously the referee had sent off Southampton’s Jan Bednarek during the second half at Old Trafford, during the match with Manchester United. The decision was overturned by review after the club immediately appealed the red card.

Mike’s decision to bring this matter before the police has been supported and Mike Riley, a former Premier League referee said, “Threats and abuse of this nature are totally unacceptable and we fully support Mike’s decision to report these messages his family received to the police,

“Nobody should be victim of abhorrent messages like this. Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life and more needs to be done to tackle the problem.”

Mike has chosen not to the be involved in this weekend’s Premier league match due to the threats.

