PREMIER LEAGUE Managers Come Out In Support Of Referee Mike Dean after his family received death threats

One of the Premier League’s most respected and experienced referee’s has been the subject of death threats made on social media against him and his family following two controversial red cards he gave in games last week.

Dean handed out red cards to Southampton’s Jan Bednarek, and then to West Ham’s Tomas Soucek, both after consulting with VAR, with both decisions since being overturned by the FA after appeals from the clubs involved.

Asa result of the online death threats, 52-year-old Mike Dean made a request to stand down from refereeing any matches this weekend, which was granted.

Mike Riley, a former referee, and the Professional Game Match Officials Board managing director offered his full support to Dean, while Richard Masters, the Premier League chief executive called the threats “inexcusable” and called for greater proactive intervention from social media companies.

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield Utd boss, who also had to recently bring the police in after racial abuse of his players on social media said the perpetrators were “cowardly, disgusting and inhumane. Mike Dean is an honourable referee and a decent guy, and these guys are doing their best, as the players and coaches are”.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, commented, “It’s really sad. I think Mike Dean is one of the best referees in the Premier League. The people to take care of this are the police. Unacceptable is the right word”,while Tottenham boss, Jose Mourinho said that criticism of Dean on a professional level is one thing, but that threatening his family and entering his private life is another, “I think something has to be done”.

